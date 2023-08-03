😲 There’s a dinosaur from Jurassic World Live Tour in the Houston Life studio 🦖🦕

HOUSTON – Get ready to have a dino-mite time because Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Houston this weekend at NRG Stadium.

Houston Life got a HUGE sneak peek of all the action with a visit from a real stegosaurus in the studio.

Kellen Robinson, a cast member at Jurassic World Live Tour shared all the details about the show and about Olive, an adorable baby steg who stomped into our show.

The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed, and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers.

The entrance includes a pre-show experience for audience members, so make sure to arrive one hour before showtime to see your favorite Jurassic World dinosaurs and vehicles up close and personal, including photo opportunities with Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Baby Bumpy, and the iconic Jurassic World Jeep and Gyrosphere.

Check out the exciting dino experience we had today in the video above.

And don’t miss the Jurassic World Live Tour at NRG Stadium from August 4-6.

