No Label Brewing Co. in Katy throwing city-wide celebration for National IPA Day

No Label Brewing in Katy is inviting all beer enthusiasts to hop on over to their special celebration for National IPA Day. In addition to the amazing beer selection, guests can enjoy live music, food trucks, and vendors, plus -special commemorative swag will be available.

HOUSTON – No Label Brewing in Katy is inviting all beer enthusiasts to ‘hop’ on over to their special celebration for National IPA Day!

The main event takes place at the brewery’s taproom, where an all-out IPA Day party will feature a lineup of fan-favorite brews, including their World Beer Cup-winning West Coast IPA -- Cali Boy.

In addition to the amazing beer selection, guests can enjoy live music, food trucks, and vendors, plus -special commemorative swag will be available.

And check out the coolest part - No Label is also expanding their celebration city-wide with IPA Day Pint Nights at over 25 locations around Houston.

Participating venues include: Nobi Public House, Creekwood Grill, Lazy Oaks, Flying Saucer Sugar Land, Phat Eatery, Growler Spot, Heights Bier Garten, Holman Draft Hall, Thistle Draft Shop, Cosmic Cowboy Wunsche Bros., Blood Bros BBQ, Luloo’s Day & Night, all Jax Grills, and all Union Kitchens.

Watch as Lauren Kelly sips a few IPA’s with Tom Paynter from No Label.

Cheers!