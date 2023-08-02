The iconic Oscar Mayer ‘Frankmobile’ rolls into Houston

It has a brand-new name, but it’s the same recognizable giant hot dog on wheels known around the world for almost a hundred years! The Oscar Mayer Frankmobile is rolling into Houston Life and we’re giving you an inside look at this legendary vehicle. Find out where you can see this iconic ride around your neighborhood.

HOUSTON – It has a brand-new name, but it’s the same recognizable giant hot dog on wheels known around the world for almost a hundred years!

The Oscar Mayer Frankmobile is rolling into Houston Life and we’re giving you an inside look at this legendary vehicle, in the Greater Houston area until August 6.

The beloved 27- 27-foot-long vehicle was formerly known as the Wienermobile and got a revamp this summer and debuted a new exterior, with “The All-Beef Frank Frankmobile” and “Please do not lick” painted across the vehicle.

Sam Dlott and Mary Clare Kammer get to drive this famous ride around town. They are the spokespersons of the Frankmobile and explained to us what it takes to be a Frankfurter.

“We both learned about the position our sophomore year of college and instantly fell in love with what a Frankfurter does, spread miles of smiles. Both of us worked our ‘buns’ off, submitted applications, interviewed, and cut the mustard to become a Frankfurter! Our training, called Hot Dog High, began at the beginning of June!

Watch the video above to find out where you can see this iconic ride around your neighborhood. There will be stops in South Houston, Kemah, Alvin, and Angleton.

At each event, they will be handing out “Frankmobilia” including the iconic Frank Whistles, and playing games for a chance to win free coupons for packs of our 100% all-beef Franks.

For a link with more information, click here.