Check out this New Game! Watch Derrick and Tessa Play Chicken vs Hotdog

HOUSTON – Chicken vs Hotdog is a fun new game from Big Potato Games. Mel challenged Derrick and Tessa to try it out. Who was Houston Life’s Chicken vs Hotdog Inaugural champion? Watch the video and find out!

If you are looking for a fun game to play with family and friends you definitely want to check this out! The game is a bit like the bottle flipping challenge. Designed for players eight and up it is super easy to play.

We played a special Houston Life version of the game but there are official rules for playing the game.

Start by picking your team or going one on one. Grab your Chicken or Hotdog Sling’Em and lay out your character cards gray side up, then turn over a challenge card. If you win the bid, take on the challenge. Nail it and you get to turn over a character card. Fail it and the other team turns over there’s. The first team to turn over all their character cards is the winner proving once and for all who is top dog or chicken.

When you do play, try these challenge ideas!

Flipperama : The first to land a flip wins!

Best of three : Who can land the most in 3 attempts. Or the first to land three.

Beat the clock: How many flips can you land in 30 seconds, 1 min. etc.?

Trick shot: Take on the tricks on the 3 oversized Challenge Cards

Will it stick? Try to land a chicken or hot dog in wacky places/various surfaces in the studio

Hide & seek: Find a silly/obscure spot in-studio to stick your chicken or hot dog. See how long it takes for your opponent to find it!

Pro trickshot: Show us your best trick shot and tell us the name of it!

Tips

Practice landing one flip/rotation – low and slow is the way to go

Tossing underhand works best – it’s all about the flick of the wrist!

Stay close to the ground for single flips

Pull the small tab on the suction cup to free your chicken/hot dog – avoid yanking it from the top

The chickens and hot dogs adhere best to smooth surfaces (i.e. tile, glass, vinyl, smooth concrete)

Clear the table of unnecessary props – the more surface you have to land, the better!

Chicken vs Hotdog is available now for $25 at Target stores and Target.com