Adopt or foster a cat at Kittenpalooza this weekend 🐱 😹 😼

Help clear the shelters at Kittenpalooza this weekend. Find out how you can adopt or foster a cat, and the adoption fees will be waived. Happening this weekend, August 5th and 6th.

HOUSTON – Looking for a new pet?

Best Friends Animal Society is hosting Kittenpalooza so you can take home a cuddly kitten. The best part, they will waive the adoption fees at this weekend’s Kittenpalooza.

Can’t adopt? That’s all right. You can sign up to foster an animal.

Best Friends Animal Society is the leading organization dedicated to ending the killing of cats and dogs in shelters by 2025. You can help them by fostering, volunteering at local animal organizations, and, of course, adopting.

All the cats and kittens at Kittenplaooza are adoptable, spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines. Plus, it’s a family-friendly event with cat-centric activities.

Watch the full interview in the video above.