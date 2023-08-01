Rising indie-pop band Astralace stops by Houston Life

HOUSTON – Teachers by day, musicians by night!

Houston Life chats with local band Astralace about their special connection to education and pursuing their passion for music!

Two of the band members, Ashley and Zach Lacy are Houston-area teachers, and Lauren Poland, who plays the drums, is a former teacher who stepped out of the classroom to pursue her master’s degree.

Alyssia, who plays guitar, is the only one in the group who has not been an educator but met the group when she used to run open mics around town.

Astralace delivers dreamy soundscapes, haunting melodies, and impactful lyrics. Since forming in late 2021, the band has released two singles and an EP.

Their latest single Settlin’ is available now on all music streaming platforms.

The band will perform on Thursday, August 17 at Last Concert Café in Houston.

For tickets and more information about the event, click here.

Check out Astralace’s complete interview and a special performance of Settlin’, in the video above.