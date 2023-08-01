Get to know radio personality Rod Ryan from 94.5 The Buzz

HOUSTON – Rod Ryan from 94.5 The Buzz joined Tessa Barrera and Derrick Shore on Houston Life today. You know him from his morning radio show, The Rod Ryan Show, covering music, events, sports, and playing games with his co-hosts Alex, Tessa, and Chile.

Originally from New York, Rod worked in radio in Buffalo and New Orleans before his move to Houston. For 20 years, Rod became part of our morning commute, getting us by during those Houston traffic hours with programs like Fun Facts of The Day, Free Beer Fridays, and playing Read My Lips.

In addition to entertaining his audience, Rod is also the CEO and Director of his non-profit, The Rod Ryan Show Cares Foundation. He has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities through his non-profit, and currently, he’s raising money to purchase and stuff backpacks for local children.

If you didn’t hear The Rod Ryan Show this morning, Derrick had the opportunity to visit Tessa’s radio family and get a first-hand look at the workings of a radio station. They chatted about tattoos and karaoke, but there wasn’t enough time. So we naturally asked him to continue the conversation on the TV. Watch the video above for his full interview.

And if you like to connect with Rod and learn more about his foundation, click -> here.