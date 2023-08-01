Cool down with 2 creative summer cocktails on National Spritz Day

HOUSTON – Kick-off with a classical Aperol spritz in honor of National Spritz Day. Award-winning mixologist Sarah Troxell from the new Italian coastal restaurant Pastore shows two spritz recipes that will cool you off.

SPRITZ NO. 1

.75 oz Aperol

.75 oz Mommenpop Blood Orange Vermouth

.75 oz Malfy Blood Orange Gin

2 oz Prosecco

2 oz San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

2 oz Mineragua or your favorite sparkling water

2 dashes saline solution

Garnish: orange slice, fresh mint, straw

1. Combine all ingredients in a large wine glass over ice, stir gently.

2. Garnish with an orange slice, fresh mint, and a straw

Viewer tips: Make this ahead in a big batch for your summer soiree.

SUMMERTIME SPRITZ

1 oz Rhum Agricole

.5 oz Apricot liqueur

.75 oz lime juice

.25 oz simple syrup

1 oz Mineragua or your favorite sparkling water

1 oz Prosecco

2 dash saline solution

2 droppers tiki bitters

1. Combine rhum, apricot, lime, simple, tiki bitters, and saline in a tin and shake

2. Strain into a highball glass over ice

3. Top with Prosecco and sparkling water

4. Garnish with lime wheels

Viewer tips: Spritzes are meant to be fun and don’t *have* to stick to the standard formula. Fancy ice cubes can make an impact with less effort.

