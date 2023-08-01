Cool down with 2 creative summer cocktails on National Spritz Day

HOUSTON – Kick-off with a classical Aperol spritz in honor of National Spritz Day. Award-winning mixologist Sarah Troxell from the new Italian coastal restaurant Pastore shows two spritz recipes that will cool you off.
SPRITZ NO. 1
.75 oz Aperol
.75 oz Mommenpop Blood Orange Vermouth
.75 oz Malfy Blood Orange Gin
2 oz Prosecco
2 oz San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa
2 oz Mineragua or your favorite sparkling water
2 dashes saline solution
Garnish: orange slice, fresh mint, straw
1. Combine all ingredients in a large wine glass over ice, stir gently.
2. Garnish with an orange slice, fresh mint, and a straw
Viewer tips: Make this ahead in a big batch for your summer soiree.
SUMMERTIME SPRITZ
1 oz Rhum Agricole
.5 oz Apricot liqueur
.75 oz lime juice
.25 oz simple syrup
1 oz Mineragua or your favorite sparkling water
1 oz Prosecco
2 dash saline solution
2 droppers tiki bitters
1. Combine rhum, apricot, lime, simple, tiki bitters, and saline in a tin and shake
2. Strain into a highball glass over ice
3. Top with Prosecco and sparkling water
4. Garnish with lime wheels
Viewer tips: Spritzes are meant to be fun and don’t *have* to stick to the standard formula. Fancy ice cubes can make an impact with less effort.
For more information on Pastore, click here.