Welcome Tessa Barrera to Houston Life!

HOUSTON – If you missed today’s show, Houston Life announced their new permanent co-host, Tessa Barrera.

Tessa is well-known as one of the morning radio hosts from The Rod Ryan show on 94.5 The Buzz. And for her challenges on Read My Lips with her co-hosts Alex Middleton and Chile.

To her fans, Tessa is not leaving The Rod Ryan show. After her morning radio gig, Tessa will join Derrick live on TV. Here’s what The Rody Ryan crew had to say to Tessa on her first day:

Tessa is the oldest of four siblings and comes from a close-knit family, with her mother being her biggest supporter. So thrilled to hear Tessa joined Houston Life that they had this special message for her:

Tessa moved to Houston from Corpus Christi four years ago, where she worked as the first Latina sports anchor at KZTV-10, a CBS affiliate. In the video below, you can learn more about Tessa, from her career in TV and radio to her hobbies and heartfelt moments.

Watch the whole show of Tessa’s first day in the video above.