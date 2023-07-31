The Lone Star College Registration Festival is Designed to Set Students Up for Success

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – College registration can be a really daunting process, which is why Lone Star College has come up with a way for students to kickstart their college career.

“The registration festival is a new thing that the Lone Star has created to make the life of a potential student even better...students will get all the resources that they need in order to become a Lone Star College student,” said Vincent Nguyen who is the Executive Director of Online Student Services and Enrollment at Lone Star College.

The Lone Star College Registration Festival is designed to help students and their families navigate the registration process. Events include help with advising, financial aid assistance, campus tours, and more. This week long event will take place at all 8 Lone Star College Campuses Aug. 5 - Aug. 12.

Xavier Evans is in his second year at Lone Star College.

“I can go to anybody. I mean, literally, I can knock on a door and somebody will answer your question, no matter what the door is. They’re welcome. They will answer your question. And they will guide you to where you need to be,” he told Houston Life.

Students choose to attend Lone Star College because it is close to home, great value, and provides more than 200 programs. Many students start at Lone Star College then transfer to a 4-year university saving them thousands of dollars. Lone Star College also offers state-of-the-art workforce training helping address the labor shortage in Texas.

Lone Star College has changed the perception of what it means to attend a community college by offering campuses with beautiful grounds and buildings, state of the art Workforce Centers of Excellence and professors who are committed to students success.

Visit LoneStar.edu/Festival to learn more.