The National Urban League Annual Conference & Community Day is happening this Saturday

The National Urban League Annual Conference and Community Day is happening this Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Experience a day filled with excitement, entertainment, and a wide range of valuable resources designed to cater to the needs of the entire family. Best of all, this event is completely FREE! Check out more info at www.haul.org.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – The National Urban League Annual Conference and Community Day is happening this Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

This year the conference is set to be the largest and most influential gathering, filled with excitement, entertainment, and a wide range of valuable resources designed to cater to the needs of the entire family.

Join us at one of the standout events at the National Urban League Conference, the Community & Family Day Expo, presented in collaboration with the Houston Area Urban League, the City of Houston, and CenterPoint Energy, where you can experience a day filled with excitement, entertainment, and a wide range of valuable resources designed to cater to the needs of the entire family.

Best of all, this event is completely FREE!

Take advantage of FREE health screenings, a Back to School Zone, support local black-owned businesses, Visit the Business Experts Corner, explore the latest technological innovations, the GenZone, and much more.

For more info, log onto haul.org, or call 713-393-8700.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Rhonda Spears Bell, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer - National Urban League, and Eric Goodie, Executive Vice President of the Houston Area Urban League all about this weekend’s special event.