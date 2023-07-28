Chef Rey’s signature recipe for National Cheesecake Day

HOUSTON – Chef Rey has cooked for famous athletes and celebrities like Tracy McGrady, Alex Bregman, and even Beyonce, the Queen Bee.

And today he’s helping us celebrate Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with his signature cheesecake recipe.

🍰 Scroll down for the recipe.

CHEF REY’S SIGNATURE CHEESECAKE RECIPE

Crust :

- 1-1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

- 3 Tbsp. sugar

- 1/3 cup melted butter

Filling :

- 4-8oz pkg. Philadelphia Cream Cheese

- 1-1/2 cup sugar

- 2 Tbsp of Flour

- 2 teaspoons of Lemon juice

- 1 tsp. Vanilla extract

- 1/2 tsp. Rum extract

- 4 eggs

- 1/2 cup Sour Cream

Directions :

1. Heat oven to 325F

2. Combine graham crumbs, 3 Tbsp. sugar and butter; press onto the bottom of the 9″ cake pan and the walls of the pan

3. Beat cream cheese, sugar, rum, vanilla, lemon juice, and Fluor with Mixer until blended. Add eggs, 1 at a time, mixing on low speed after each just until blended.

4. Add in Sour Cream

5. Pour the filling mixture into the crust

6. Bake for 55 min. or until the center is set

7. Refrigerate cheesecake for 4-6 hours

8. Slice into 4 quarters with 4 portions in each quarter

9. Plate and garnish with fresh berries