93º
Join Insider

LIVE

Houston Life

Blast from hair past: the return of perms

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Heather Kansteiner, Supervising Producer, Houston Life

Tags: Style, Hair, Beauty, Trending, Houston Life

HOUSTON – Say goodbye to flat, lifeless hair and welcome the return of stunning, bouncy curls because in case you didn’t know, perms are making a comeback.

And if you’ve never had one or are considering getting one, Sergio Morales, co-owner of Volume Social Club salon is answering all your questions to help you rock curls.

Recently, on the runway and the street more men and women have been seen with stunning curly hair just like in the ‘80s and ‘90s, but there are things you should keep in mind before following this trend.

“Understanding your hair type, health, and condition from previous hair color treatment is the most important factor.” “You should absolutely consult a professional on this one. There’s a preconception that perms will leave you with over-processed, damage-ridden tresses, but if it’s done correctly, a perm should leave you unscathed,” said Morales, who also recommends being patient with the time it takes to change your look.

“Timing is everything! It’s critical to follow the exact manufacturer’s guidelines. And although the smell is just like in the ‘80s there’s been upgrades when it comes to perms.

Today, we can modify everything to create a more natural look. Everything can and should be custom to each person. This isn’t your mom’s home perm,” said Morales, who co-owns Volume Social Club with stylist Xandro Canales.

Canales also shared tips on how to style your hair after getting a perm.

Check out their complete interview in the video above.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

email

Heather Kansteiner is a supervising producer for Houston Life. She has been part of the team since the show launched in 2016. She loves all things Houston and enjoys sharing what makes the city a great place to live, work and play.

email

facebook

twitter