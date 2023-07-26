For the home: Take your closet design to the next level

HOUSTON – Dee Brown, interior design storyteller, shares how you can elevate your bedroom closet with some simple design tips.

If you treat your closet like a room in the home - you will be amazed at how it can transform, she says.

So yes, it can be both functional and stylish!

After you get organized and clear out the clutter, she recommends considering a built-in system to help maximize space. It also adds a touch of luxury!

Dee Brown, Interior Design Storyteller, shares her closet renovation on "Houston Life." (KPRC TV 2023)

Then, she focused on adding her own design elements to the closet.

Dee created an accent wall with peel and stick wallpaper she found online and a cool mirror.

She also rolled out a new rug to compliment the wallpaper and add texture.

Pro tip: she combines textures, colors, materials to increase appeal.

Dee Brown, Interior Design Storyteller, shares her closet renovation on "Houston Life." (KPRC TV 2023)

Remember, small things pack a big punch - add a plant, wireless speaker, LED sensor lights.

She suggests every room, including your closet, deserves a “wow” moment.

Dee Brown, Interior Design Storyteller, shares her closet renovation on "Houston Life." (KPRC TV 2023)

After all, you want to feel inspired when you’re getting ready for the day.

Keep up with Dee Brown and her current renovation projects HERE.