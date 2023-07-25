Celebrate National Wine & Cheese Day at 13 Celsius with cheese from the Houston Dairymaids

13 Celsius is known for their delicious collection of wines and cheeses -- and they have paired up with the Houston Dairymaids to do a wine and cheese flight for only $25 today -- including an award-winning cheese that they say will knock your socks off. Watch as Lauren Kelly gets tips on a few wines to pair with your cheese for National Wine and Cheese Day.

HOUSTON – We’re celebrating National Wine and Cheese Day today with 13 Celsius in Midtown!

They’re known for their delicious collection of wines and cheeses -- and they have paired up with the Houston Dairymaids to do a wine and cheese flight for only $25 today -- including an award-winning cheese that they say will knock your socks off.

The Houston Dairymaids have a special Blue Cheese that recently won a Super Gold Medal at the World Cheese Awards, and is considered “The World’s BEST Cheese.”

Here are the three cheeses and three wines being featured today at 13 Celsius:

Silver Lining Goat Cheese – Pure Luck Creamery in Dripping Springs, TX

Dense, slice-able fresh Chèvre with a dusting of ash to give it a lovely grey outside.

(Paired with a Sauvignon Blanc)

6 Year Aged Cheddar – Car Valley Cheese Company in La Valle, WI

Handcrafted in small vats by cheese makers with more than 100 years experience and aged 6 years. It has the “crunch” that you look for in aged cheddar and crumbles divinely.

(Paired with a summer red)

Bluehorn Blue Cheese – Rogue Creamery in Central Point, Oregon

A 2022 World Cheese Awards SuperGold medal Winner, placing among the top 96 cheeses in the world! After extended cave-aging, each wheel of Bluehorn blue cheese is soaked in an organic Syrah wine from Troon Vineyard. The result is a cheese with distinctive berry notes and a brown butter finish- in addition to a subtle rose blush coloring on the rind. This cheese is decadent and has a distinctive appearance.

(Paired with a summer red)

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Adele Corrigan Wade, GM of 13 Celsius/Certified Wine Specialist, all about the amazing selections of wines and cheeses you can choose from for National Wine and Cheese Day…or any other day!