‘Mad TV’ alum and comedian Aries Spears hitting Houston Improv this weekend

HOUSTON – He’s an edgy comedian known for his spot-on impersonations, and was one of the stars from the hit comedy show ‘Mad TV.’

Now, comedian Aries Spears is bringing his show to Houston Improv for 4 shows this weekend!

He’s been a force to be reckoned within the comedy scene for almost 30 years, and is currently a part of CNN’s “See It Loud,” a new summer series based on the history of Black Television, plus his popular podcast, Spears & Steinberg, has become one of the top podcasts in the country with hundreds of thousands of devoted listeners.

HOUSTON SHOW DETAILS:

The Houston Improv - Thursday – Sunday, July 20-23, 2023

7620 Katy Fwy #45, Houston, TX 77024

Ticket link: https://improvtx.com/houston/comic/aries+spears/ or (713) 333-8800

Shows: Thurs. @ 7:30pm; Fri. @ 7:30pm & 9:45pm; Sat. @ 7pm & 9:30pm; Sunday @7:30pm

For more, go to: http://www.ariesspears.com

Watch as Mel Camp and Lauren Kelly chat with him about his career, comedy tour, and what’s next.