Traeday Weekend 2023: Trae tha Truth Shares the Details on Houston Life

Traeday started as just one day, July 22, but this one day has expanded to a weekend long celebration of doing good in the community. Trae the Truth chats to Houston Life’s Melanie Camp about what to expect for Traeday Weekend 2023 , what it means to him, and why he’d never want to lose his phone!

HOUSTON – Traeday Weekend just gets bigger and bigger every year. In 2008, former Houston Mayor Bill White named July 22 ‘Trae Day’ in honor of Trae the Truth and all the good work he does in the community. From one day to an entire weekend, Traeday, is an ever expanding force for good in H-Town.

From pup cooling stations, to a movie premiere, a comedy roast, and special needs bowling competition with Trae the Truth’s son D’Neeko’s U’Neek & Gifted Foundation. There is a giant list of fun things to do, ways to access resources, and events you can enjoy all across Houston. For updates, you can follow Traeday weekend on Instagram HERE.

The Traeday Weekend Family Fun Day 2023 is going to be huge (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

A big day for sure is the ‘Family Fun Day’ that happens this Saturday, July 22. The original ‘Trae Day.’

“Yeah, it is gonna be a huge weekend just in general. But this day is definitely the most important because you know, all the kids get their school supplies, the backpacks...” Houston Rapper and Philanthropist, Trae tha Truth told Houston Life live from SaberCats (previously, Aveva) Stadium where the event will kick off at 3PM on Saturday.

Trae the Truth said of being able to give back to the Houston community in such a monumental way, “Sometimes it’s surreal, because you never really think, coming from where we come from, we would reach levels and reach peaks that we reach.”

Watch the entire interview in the video above: Trae tha Truth chats with Houston Life correspondent Melanie Camp about what to expect for the weekend and why he would never want to lose his phone!