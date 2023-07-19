Texas actress Liz Mikel on playing Benjamin Franklin in ‘1776’

From Broadway to Houston, ‘1776’ The Musical is coming to the Hobby Center. It’s a Broadway revival about a pivotal time in American history and we’re chatting with one of the actresses.

HOUSTON – She’s a veteran Texas actress, known for appearing on NBC’s hit series, ‘Friday Night Lights.’

Houston Life chats with Liz Mikel about her work in ‘1776,’ a Tony award-winning musical coming to Houston this weekend.

The show is based on the events surrounding the drafting and signing of the Declaration of Independence but cast in a way this show has not been traditionally cast in the past.

The national touring cast of 1776 reflects multiple representations of race, ethnicity, and gender, and who identify as female, trans, and nonbinary.

Mikel, who has credits in films like ‘Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins’ and ‘Get on Up,’ plays Benjamin Franklin in this national tour of ‘1776.’

‘1776′, presented in Texas exclusively by Theatre Under The Stars, runs from July 20 through July 22 at the Hobby Center. Tickets start at just $40.

For a link to grab yours, click here.