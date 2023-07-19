99º

WEATHER ALERT

Houston Life

NFL Pro Michael Brockers opens new restaurant in Third Ward

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Sabiha Mahmood

Tags: Sports, Houston Life, Houston
We’re catching up with NFL Football Player Michael Brockers. Find out how he’s applying his love of sports in an exciting new business he’s opening up in the Third Ward.

HOUSTON – Houston native and NFL pro, Michael Brockers, stopped by Houston Life.

Find out how he is applying his love of sports in an exciting business he opened in Houston’s Third Ward called Quad Houston.

Located at 4608 Almeda Road, it features a premium restaurant, a sophisticated sports lounge, and a private tasting room for special dining and events.

The NFL defensive end, currently a free agent, who most recently played for the Detroit Lions, lives in the H-town and went to Chavez High School in Southeast Houston.

The restaurant’s official opening celebration kicks off tomorrow with a ribbon opening and will be officially open for business, Friday, July 21st

To see Brocker’s complete interview, watch the video above.

For more information about the restaurant, click here.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

email

Houston Life Associate Producer. Petite powerhouse with a love for TV, especially sci-fi and drama. Proud aunt to two nieces and one nephew. Favorite quote: “Not all those who wander are lost.” Embracing life’s adventures, one episode at a time.

email