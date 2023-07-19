NFL Pro Michael Brockers opens new restaurant in Third Ward

We’re catching up with NFL Football Player Michael Brockers. Find out how he’s applying his love of sports in an exciting new business he’s opening up in the Third Ward.

HOUSTON – Houston native and NFL pro, Michael Brockers, stopped by Houston Life.

Find out how he is applying his love of sports in an exciting business he opened in Houston’s Third Ward called Quad Houston.

Located at 4608 Almeda Road, it features a premium restaurant, a sophisticated sports lounge, and a private tasting room for special dining and events.

The NFL defensive end, currently a free agent, who most recently played for the Detroit Lions, lives in the H-town and went to Chavez High School in Southeast Houston.

The restaurant’s official opening celebration kicks off tomorrow with a ribbon opening and will be officially open for business, Friday, July 21st

