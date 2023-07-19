Learn how to make lobster burger at home

HOUSTON – Pro NFL player Michael Brocker is bringing his upscale southern restaurant and sports lounge to the Third Ward, and he brought his chef Stefan Davis to give us a preview of a lobster burger he’s serving at his new spot, Quad Houston Restaurant & Sports Lounge.
See the recipe below to make your version at home, or watch the demo in the video above.
What you’ll need for the burger -
1- Brioche Bun
1- 12oz lobster tail
1-Cup of wild Arugula mix
1-Slice of tomato
1-Tablespoon of Boursin Cheese spread
1-half lemon
the Lobster season mix
1/4 tsp kosher salt
1/4 tsp cracked pepper
1/4 tsp garlic powder
And salad seasoning mix
1/8 tsp crushed pepper
1/2 tsp minced garlic
What to do -
- Clean and rinse and butterfly Lobster Tail
- Marinate in Italian dressing for 1 hour
- Pat dry and season with all seasonings
- Take dry salad mix and combine with a squeeze of 1/2 lemon
- Add salad dry season and mix
- Toast Brioche bun, spread Boursin garlic & herb cheese on both buns
How to build burger -
- In this order, place sliced tomato on the bottom bun, then the seared lobster, then the salad mix, and finish with the top bun
Share how yours turned out with us.
But if you prefer to eat it at the restaurant, click here for information and reservations. Their grand opening is tomorrow, July 20th, at Almeda and Blodgett.