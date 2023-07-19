Learn how to make lobster burger at home

We’re making a delicious and fancy lobster burger you can try at NFL Pro Michael Brocker’s new restaurant coming to the Third Ward. His Chef De Cuisine Stefan Davis is teaching us how to make this delicious burger and score big with your guests at home. And is that gold on the bun?

HOUSTON – Pro NFL player Michael Brocker is bringing his upscale southern restaurant and sports lounge to the Third Ward, and he brought his chef Stefan Davis to give us a preview of a lobster burger he’s serving at his new spot, Quad Houston Restaurant & Sports Lounge.

See the recipe below to make your version at home, or watch the demo in the video above.

Lobster burger available at NFL pro Michael Brocker’s new restaurant coming to the Third Ward. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

What you’ll need for the burger -

1- Brioche Bun

1- 12oz lobster tail

1-Cup of wild Arugula mix

1-Slice of tomato

1-Tablespoon of Boursin Cheese spread

1-half lemon

the Lobster season mix

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp cracked pepper

1/4 tsp garlic powder

And salad seasoning mix

1/8 tsp crushed pepper

1/2 tsp minced garlic

What to do -

- Clean and rinse and butterfly Lobster Tail

- Marinate in Italian dressing for 1 hour

- Pat dry and season with all seasonings

- Take dry salad mix and combine with a squeeze of 1/2 lemon

- Add salad dry season and mix

- Toast Brioche bun, spread Boursin garlic & herb cheese on both buns

How to build burger -

- In this order, place sliced tomato on the bottom bun, then the seared lobster, then the salad mix, and finish with the top bun

Share how yours turned out with us.

But if you prefer to eat it at the restaurant, click here for information and reservations. Their grand opening is tomorrow, July 20th, at Almeda and Blodgett.