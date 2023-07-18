Experience a taste of West African culture at the Igbo Festival in Houston this weekend

Houston is home to the largest Nigerian population in the U.S. -- numbering about 150,000. And one of its ethnic groups, the Igbo have been celebrating their heritage with a huge festival which is now in its 20th year. It's called Igbo fest, and this year's event is going to be a magical event at Discovery Green! Dr. Chris Ulasi, Cultural Director, Ndi Ichie Youth Cultural Foundation has all the details.

HOUSTON – Houston is home to the largest Nigerian population in the U.S. -- numbering about 150,000.

One of its ethnic groups, the Igbo have been celebrating their heritage with a huge festival which is now in its 20th year.

It’s called Igbo fest, and this year’s event is going to be magical!

The Igbo people are an ethnic group native to the present day south-central and southeastern Nigeria.

Established in 2003, Igbo Fest consistently been a highlight on the cultural calendar, drawing participants and spectators from all corners of the globe

And the 20th anniversary celebration is set to be the most memorable yet, featuring an array of captivating performances, colorful masquerades, and Nigerian culinary dishes.

Th Kids Zone dedicates a special area for children, where they can engage in caricature drawings by Ofilidesigns, Igbo language sessions, and games that foster an appreciation for West African culture from a young age.

The festival is FREE and open to everyone!

EVENT DETAILS:

IgboFest Houston - Saturday, July 22, 2023

3:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney Street

FREE Admission – redeem tickets at www.igbofesthouston.org