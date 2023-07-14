Rewind to Unwind: This a Café in Sugar Land Lets You Rent DVDs!

HOUSTON – Step into The Wynn Network Plus on Highway 6 in Sugar Land and you will feel like you are stepping back to the days when movie night was a whole thing! Heading out to your local movie rental place, picking that DVD, and taking it home for a night in with some microwaved popcorn.

The Wynn Network Plus is a family run DVD rental store, event space, and café. Dr. John Wynn told Houston Life “We just believe that movies speak to us.”

Throughout the week you can catch screenings at The Wynn Network Plus. Mondays the theme is ‘Motivational Monday.’ Wednesday are their ‘Wynning Wednesday,’ screenings, and on Thursday you can catch something old school in a ‘Throwback Thursday’ screening. As far as renting DVD’s, you’ll get a DVD rental membership card and get to pick from thousands of DVDs, most of which you won’t find streaming.

At the café you can enjoy pastries, quiches, and kolaches. Some of the best drinks are movie inspired. Like the Twilight, a sparkling berry Boba drink. “Sparkling because their skin sparkles in the movie, said William Wynn who is a videographer and manager at the family business. William’s favorite is a Batman inspired decadent whipped cream topped iced chocolate beverage. “If you like chocolate shakes, you’ll want The Batman,” said William. And, one café regular drives from Downtown Houston just to get The Grinch inspired creamy matcha latte.

The Wynn Family has always had an entertainment connection. Dr. John Wynn grew up in Reno watching his father work as a television preacher. Wynn had thought he would become an actor but instead found himself taking on a more behind the scenes roll and now, film making and all things related is the family business. The Wynn’s have produced three films, including Mirror Mirror. The family is working on a fourth film slated to start production in Houston in September.

Visit The Wynn Network Plus at 4127 Highway 6 Sugar Land, TX 77478. They are open Monday-Thursday from 8am-7pm and Friday-Saturday from 8am-8pm. The phone number is 281.302.5836