Local comedian, actor, producer Mo Amer announces Houston show in September

Mo Amer grew up in the Alief area, and in his semi-autobiographical Netflix show ‘Mo,’ the city is just as much a star as the actors themselves. On 713 Day (the city’s ‘most Houston’ day,) Mo and the Mayor made a special announcement that he will be back in town for a live show September 16th at the Bayou Music Center. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Mo all about the upcoming event and his plans for the next few months.

HOUSTON – If there’s one thing Houstonians love to do, it’s show off our pride for our beloved city.

And if there’s one Houstonian who has proved to be H-Town’s biggest fan, it’s none other than comedian, actor, producer, and writer - Mo Amer.

Mo grew up in the Alief area, and in his semi-autobiographical Netflix show ‘Mo,’ the city is just as much a star as the actors themselves.

From scenes filmed at Fun Plex, to nods to the Houston Rockets and beautiful Houston skyline - every Houstonian who watches the show feels like they are a part of it.

Because of Mo’s big love for his hometown, Mayor Sylvester Turner proclaimed September 16th as “Mo Amer Day in Houston.”

And on 713 Day (the city’s ‘most Houston’ day,) Mo and the Mayor made a special announcement that he will be back in town for a live show September 16th at the Bayou Music Center -- with portions of proceeds going back to the Houston Alief community, including Hastings High School.. Click HERE to buy tickets!

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Mo all about the upcoming event and his plans for the next few months.