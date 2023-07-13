Summer skincare tips from dermatologist Dr. Sherry Ingraham 😎

Hot summer days mean more sun exposure on your skin. Dermatologist Dr. Sherry Ingraham is sharing her tips to protect you and your family from sun damage, sunspots, and skin cancer.

HOUSTON – From masks to over-the-counter products for all ages, there are different ways to protect you and your family from sun damage, sunspots, and skin cancer.

Houston dermatologist Dr. Sherry Ingraham with Advanced Dermatology, shares tips that will help your skin survive the sizzling hot summer days.

Dr. Ingraham and her 13-year-old daughter Eden also shared a skincare routine for teens.

Here are some of her recommendations.

SUNSCREEN: To protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays, you want to use a sunscreen that offers all of the following:

• SPF 30 (or higher)

• Broad-spectrum protection (UVA/UVB)

• Water resistance

• They have a shelf life.

TIP: ALWAYS apply a shot glass full of sunscreen.

SKIN PROTECTION: Protecting your skin from the sun can reduce your risk of developing skin cancer, sunburn, and premature skin aging like age spots, sagging, and wrinkles. use of apps to check on moles.

TIP: Do use a retinoid and Don’t Over-exfoliate.

SKIN CANCER: Light-colored skin, previous family history, and having blonde or red hair color are risk factors to consider. Also, avoid direct sunlight, and always use sunscreen.

TIP: Find an app to track your moles, but keep in mind these apps can help manage your routine, not diagnosis.

ACNE PREVENTION: The simplest formula is this: Apply cleanser + treatment + moisturizer. If you have a breakout, Acne Dots (especially for teens) is an option.

TIP: Look for the words “non-comedogenic” or “won’t clog pores” in the products.

GOOD HABITS: Always change out of workout clothes. Shower and wipe down the break-out area with an oil-free cleansing wipe.

TIP: Watch for where your gym bag or backpack rubs you…don’t strain your skin.

To see Dr. Ingraham’s complete interview and favorite products for all ages, watch the video above.

