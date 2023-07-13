Celebrating 713 Day with a look at 713 Music Hall, one of downtown Houston’s coolest new live music venues

HOUSTON – From a 5,000 person-performance hall, to hidden lounges and historic nods to Houston, 713 Music Hall is a cool new musical experience located in the heart of downtown Houston at the POST building.

The venue opened in November 2021 at POST Houston, inside the former Barbara Jordan Post Office.

The are was originally developed as Grand Central Station for the Houston and Texas Central Railroad, and later transformed into the Barbara Jordan Post Office -- which closed on 15 May 2015.

There’s plenty of history inside the long-standing building, as it used to be the east wing of post office.

Original columns are still in use with original signage, ‘spy tunnels’ can still be seen in the lobby from the post office era, and even walls made to look like NASA heat shields can be seen just before going upstairs.

The whole structure was built like a tank, solid airlocked as another nod to NASA, also making it air tight cancelling out any outside noise.

Just in time for 713 Day, Lauren Kelly along with Phil Kosche, 713 Music Hall’s Senior Talent Buyer, are giving us a special tour inside.