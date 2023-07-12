Watch Derrick Shore and Frank Billingsley go head-to-head in the ‘Oh No Oreo’ game

Today we brought back our 'Oh No Oreo' challenge! Derrick and Lauren Kelly brought the fun game back for Frank Billingsley to try, and then depending on how many trivia questions they each got wrong -- they had to dunk their cookies in ‘tasty’ condiments like soy sauce, red wine vinegar -- and even some good old fashioned buttermilk.

Back in March, Cathy Hernandez joined Derrick Shore for our first go at this game and well…let’s say it was pretty fun, and GROSS!

It’s a fairly simple game, that uses a board similar to the one used in the ‘Plinko’ on The Price is Right.

Except instead of Pinko chips, we’re using Oreos. And instead of a cash prize, you have to dunk your Oreo in whichever condiment cup it lands in.

(Sounds yummy, right?! lol)

Derrick and Lauren Kelly brought the fun game back today for Frank Billingsley to try, and then depending on how many trivia questions they got wrong -- they had to dunk their cookies in ‘tasty’ condiments like soy sauce, red wine vinegar -- and even some good old fashioned buttermilk.

Spoiler alert – Oreos don’t really go too well with anything besides regular milk!

The seven condiments we had were soy sauce, BBQ sauce, buttermilk, honey mustard, red wine vinegar, syrup and hot sauce.

Watch as Derrick and Frank take on this ‘Oh No Oreo’ challenge!