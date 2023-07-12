A.D. Players will have your toes tapping in this bluegrass-gospel comedy ‘Smoke on the Mountain’

Step back in time with the A.D. players for a closer look at ‘Smoke on the Mountain.’ This charming bluegrass musical comedy will have you singing and dancing. Plus find out how you can catch a sensory friendly performance tailored for people with disabilities.

HOUSTON – Experience the hilarity and charm of Smoke on the Mountain, a bluegrass musical comedy that transports you to a Saturday night in 1938 in the Smoky Mountains of North Carolina.

This musical showcases a collection of lively bluegrass tunes performed by the Sanders Family, a traveling family musical troupe returning to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church after a five-year break. The family members take turns sharing significant life events, but things don’t quite go according to plan, and their flaws and quirks are revealed in humorous ways.

‘Smoke on the Mountain’ is currently being performed at the George Theater from June 28th to July 23rd with a special sensory-friendly performance for individuals with disabilities on July 19th at 10 am.

