97º

LIVE

Houston Life

Theatre Under The Stars returns to Miller Outdoor Theatre for ‘TUTS: A Celebration of Houston Stories and Songs’

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: Miller Outdoor Theatre, TUTS, performance, show, concert, music, TUTS: A Celebration of Houston Stories and Songs, entertainment

HOUSTONTheatre Under The Stars is returning to Miller Outdoor Theatre this week for the first time since 2019, with a concert titled ‘Tuts: A Celebration Of Houston Stories And Songs.’

The production, running from July 11-15, features a cast of some of our favorite Houston actors, singing songs from the many shows TUTS has performed over the last 55 years.

Mark Ivy, Courtney Markowitz, John Ryan, Raven Troup and Christina Wells who have all made appearances in many TUTS shows over the years will take the stage, along with students from TUTS Humphreys School of Musical Theatre, and The River.

This 90-minute concert will feature Houston stars performing iconic songs from TUTS’ history with modern sounds of Broadway.

All performances at Miller Outdoor Theatre are FREE, so don’t miss this night of song, laughter and joy, celebrating the magic of musical theatre.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a preview of the fun, family-friendly show.

Get tickets --> HERE.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Texas girl, favorite aunt, lucky girlfriend, dog mom, Diet Coke connoisseur.

facebook

twitter

instagram