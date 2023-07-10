Feel confident showing off your shoulders with four easy upper-body exercises

It’s summertime and that means it’s tank top season. So why not show off those arms and shoulders. Fitness expert Yolanda Armour from Life Time Cypress is showing us easy workouts you can do at home to tone your upper body and improve your posture. Follow her exercises in the video.

HOUSTON – With the summer in full swing, it’s the perfect time to show off your arms and shoulders in tank tops, sleeveless shirts, and strapless dresses.

We’re getting expert tips for a quick at-home workout to tone the muscles in your upper body, improve your posture and make you look even better for the tank top season.

Strengthening your shoulders helps prevent sports, back, and neck injuries, and it’s an excellent way to warm up before an intense workout.

Strengthening your shoulders helps prevent sports, back, and neck injuries, and it's an excellent way to warm up before an intense workout.

Check out fitness expert Yolanda's four easy shoulder exercises with dumbbells in the video above, and if you prefer an in-person workout, head over to any of the Life Time Houston locations, including their new location, Life Time Sienna, opening in Missouri City on July 28.

