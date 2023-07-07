Learn How to Play this Fun Chocolate Game from Australia and See Who is Crowned Houston Life Chocolate Champion

HOUSTON – To celebrate World Chocolate Day Mel put Derrick and Patrick to the test with a game she grew up playing in Australia.

The game involves rolling dice, dressing up, and competitively eating chocolate.

Here are the rules:

Roll a double

Put on an item of “dress up” clothing or an accessory

Begin eating chocolate, piece-by-piece with a knife and fork...until someone rolls another double

Start off with both people rolling dice until someone rolls a double. Or, if you have more than two people competing at once, have each person roll dice one by one and the first person to roll a double gets to dress up and start eating the chocolate.

Ultimately the person who eats the most chocolates wins the game...but really doesn’t any bite of chocolate make you a winner!?

Watch the video above to learn the game in real time and see who is crowned Houston Life Chocolate Champion!