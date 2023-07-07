Barbie, GI Joe, Nintendo Gameboy and more! Take a nostalgic look inside the Houston Toy Museum

From dolls to board games, cars and so much more – The Houston Toy Museum is every kid's dream! Take a walk down memory lane to see toys from the 80’s, 90’s and much more. From the very first Barbie, to GI Joe and Super Mario, this one-of-a-kind attraction is open in The Heights on the history 19th St. Watch as Lauren Kelly gives us a peek inside!

HOUSTON – From dolls to board games, cars and so much more – The Houston Toy Museum is every kid’s dream!

As soon as you walk in, take a trip down memory lane to see toys from the 80′s, 90′s and much more.

From the very first Barbie, to GI Joe and Super Mario Bros., this one-of-a-kind attraction is open in The Heights on the historic 19th St.

It’s a nostalgic experience where toys, pop culture, and history collide - and owners Sara and Matt Broussard have been collecting toys over many years.

With each exhibit, they focus not only on the toys -- but their inventors, as well as the artists behind the design and branding of the toys you know and love.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gives us a peek inside with Chief Toy Officer Matt Broussard. Get more info HERE.