Celebrating National Fried Chicken Day with The Waffle Bus

HOUSTON – It’s one of the most popular spots in town for chicken and waffles, we’re checking out The Waffle Bus for National Fried Chicken Day!

Best known for their original classic menu items, such as the Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Waffle Sandwich, hot chicken sandwich, MacDaddy Hot Chicken Sandwich, wings and waffle fries, The Waffle Bus has been serving Houston for almost 11 years now.

The fried chicken menu is unmatched, mainly in part due to their customer-favorite secret sauce.

The restaurant recently added the MacDaddy, a hot chicken sandwich on a brioche bun with white cheddar mac and cheese, to their menu. The Sammy is topped with their signature Thunder Sauce, a combination of spicy mayo and ancho chile honey butter. For customers looking for something a little more simple, yet oh-so-satisfying, the menu also features Hot Wings and Waffles and Hot Tenders.

