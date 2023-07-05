Understanding craft barbeque with Truth BBQ Pitmaster Leonard Botello IV

HOUSTON – Truth BBQ opened its first location in 2015 in Brenham and quickly grew in popularity. In 2019, it expanded to Houston, adding a location in the Heights. Along the way, Truth picked up awards and accolades including coveted spots on Texas Monthly’s ‘Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints’ list, most recently taking the #3 spot. Chef Chris Shepherd met up with owner and pitmaster Leonard Botello IV to learn more about how he is helping define craft barbeque and the differences between craft and traditional Texas barbeque. Watch the video to learn some of Botello’s secrets for turning out some of the best barbeque in the state!