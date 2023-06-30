The Houston Texans celebrate the new season with a premiere party benefiting the youth 🏈 🏈

HOUSTON – Since 2002, the Houston Texans Foundation has raised more than $45 million to support programs in education, character development, and health and wellness to empower the next generation.

Then last year, they hosted their first annual Season Premiere presented by Amegy Bank raising more than $800,000 to support the Texans’ efforts to inspire hope in Houston.

And they’re bringing it back. On August 31st, the Houston Texans will host the second annual Season Premiere presented by Amegy Bank. The night will feature dinner by Berg Hospitality followed by games, live music in the Texans Casino, a dueling piano bar, and live and silent auctions. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Houston Texans Foundation and its mission to be Champions for Youth.

Guests will join Texans celebrities, including Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair, General Manager Nick Caserio, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, Texans President Greg Grissom, TORO, Legends, Cheerleaders, and Lady Texans, on the field of NRG Stadium as the 2023 team is premiered for the first time.

To buy tickets or for more information on sponsorship opportunities, visit www.HoustonTexans.com/SeasonPremiere