The 2nd Annual Ba-Con Anime Convention returns to Pasadena this weekend

HOUSTON – Calling all anime lovers!
There’s a two-day anime convention happening this weekend in Pasadena. Ba-Con Anime Convention started last year as a small convention, and they’re bringing it back this year.
Take your family and friends and celebrate your love of anime, manga, tabletop & gaming, and cosplay.
Watch the full interview and the cosplayers in the video above.
The when and where
Ba-Con
July 1st- July 2nd
Saturday: 10 am- 1 am
Sunday: 9 am to 4:30 pm
Pasadena Convention Center
Prices start at $20
Free for Kids 8 & under
Get your tickets → here