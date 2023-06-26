97º

The 2nd Annual Ba-Con Anime Convention returns to Pasadena this weekend

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Sabiha Mahmood

HOUSTON – Calling all anime lovers!

There’s a two-day anime convention happening this weekend in Pasadena. Ba-Con Anime Convention started last year as a small convention, and they’re bringing it back this year.

Take your family and friends and celebrate your love of anime, manga, tabletop & gaming, and cosplay.

The when and where

Ba-Con

July 1st- July 2nd

Saturday: 10 am- 1 am

Sunday: 9 am to 4:30 pm

Pasadena Convention Center

Prices start at $20

Free for Kids 8 & under

Get your tickets → here

