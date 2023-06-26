96º

Plan you next vacation to Mexico with Travel Zoo’s Gabe Saglie

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Sabiha Mahmood

HOUSTON – It’s not too late to plan a summer getaway!

Travel Zoo Senior Editor Gabe Saglie has excellent travel deals and tips for some R&R in Mexico.

According to Saglie, Mexico remains the #1 most-searched international destination on the Travel Zoo website, surpassing Italy as the second most sought-after destination.

From a beach getaway to a trendy 5-star hotel in the city, watch the video above for two summer deals that will make you want to book your next trip to Mexico!

To check out the deals, click here,

