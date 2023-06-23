Palapas Destination Lounge Midtown offers all the tropical vibes you need this summer

Palapas Destination Lounge is Midtown’s newest multi-level hot spot, guaranteed to make you feel like you’re on vacation without leaving the city. From the Cabo beach theme, to the Day of the Dead and resort themed floors, Palapas has all the tropical vibes you need this summer. Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a tour of the new spot with Bar Manager, Shayna Farrow.

From the Cabo beach theme, to the Day of the Dead and resort themed floors, Palapas has all the tropical vibes you need this summer.

From the top, the third floor offers an Instagram-worthy view of the surrounding area, providing a serene, open-air ambiance reminiscent of an exclusive tropical resort.

The second floor is complete with a ‘Day of the Dead’ theme, including with vibrant colors, a lively vibe, and mainly tequila cocktails are offered on this level.

The ground level has a Cabo beach theme with fine white sand and inviting lighting. It’s designed to let guests momentarily forget they’re actually in Houston!

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a tour of the new spot with Bar Manager, Shayna Farrow.