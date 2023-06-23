96º

Let’s play celebrity dodgeball with Reagan Bregman and Chester Pitts

Christie Schultz

Sabiha Mahmood

HOUSTON – The competition is heating up for this weekend’s ‘The Ultimate Most Dopest Dodgeball Charity Challenge.’ It’s a friendly competition to raise money for charity.

Team Captains Reagan Bregman and Chester Pitts stopped by Houston Life for a pre-tournament showdown.

Find out how they’re getting ready for the big event. And what’s up with the smack talk and stirring up rivalries?

Plus, they brought a surprise guest on the show. Who was it? Watch the video above.

‘The Ultimate Most Dopest Dodgeball Charity Challenge’

The event kicks off tomorrow (6/24) at 1 pm at Pitch 25

Tickets are only $20

Kids 5 and under are free

For tickets and information, click -> here.

