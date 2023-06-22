Houston’s new Revolution Soccer Complex brings state-of-the-art technology to the field

HOUSTON – There’s a brand-new soccer complex in town that’s revolutionizing the way you play the game -- by using state of the art technology to capture game play!

Revolution Soccer Complex is now open offering 7 soccer fields, a full bar, food trucks, and plenty of affordable opportunities to get in the game.

The GPS tracking wrist band each player is given is used to track your play, recording goals, tricks, and flops – available to download and share to social media after the game.

Revolution Soccer Complex provides a fun and safe environment for players and their families, and with no monthly membership fee - you can generally play an hour-long game for less than the cost of a fast-food meal.

Watch as owner/co-founder Nathan Woodbridge chats with Lauren Kelly and Mel Camp all about the new venue.