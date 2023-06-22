Free dance classes in Houston: Get Ready to Tango at Levy Park

Find out details about where you can learn this Argentinian dance style in H-Town through the fall and free of charge. Plus, get a sneak peek at the classes from tango instructor Indre Rapalaviciute.

HOUSTON – If you’re in need of a new hobby, a new way to get you moving, or are looking for a fun skill to learn with your partner, Levy Park is introducing Houstonians to tango with free classes through the fall.

Indre Rapalaviciute is the instructor and she stopped by Houston Life to get you ready to tango and give a quick lesson to Derrick Shore and Dr. Viviana Coles.

Indre has taught beginner dance classes to students at Rice University and the University of Houston, given Tango workshops in Sweden and Lithuania, and danced in many cities across Europe and the Americas.

The class is called Tango Rhythms: An Argentine Tango for Absolute Beginners and happens the first 4 Tuesdays of the month through November at 6 pm at Levy Park- Event Pavilion.

The classes are free, no reservations are required, and no partner or experience is needed to attend.

In this program, attendees will be introduced to the Tango fundamentals through its four distinct rhythms and learn about musicality, connection, basic patterns, and communications.

