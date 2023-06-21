Should you skip it or tip it? Your gratuity guide for all the service you experience

This happens all the time. To tip or not to tip? That is the ultimate question.

That’s why we invited Darian and Monica Lewis to answer some questions.

1. YOU WALK UP TO THE COUNTER AND ORDER A BURGER AND FRIES, WHAT’S THE RIGHT AMOUNT TO TIP SOMEONE FOR PUNCHING YOUR ORDER INTO A SCREEN?

Skip it because you’re not dining it. You’re getting food to go. But if you feel like tipping, go for it.

2. WHEN WE ORDER UBER EATS OR DOOR DASH, DO WE TIP THE PERSON MAKING OUR FOOD, AND THEN THE DRIVER? OR JUST THE RESTAURANT MAKING THE FOOD, OR JUST THE DRIVER?

Tip the driver for driving to you and delivering the food. The general rule is to tip 10% of the bill (excluding tax) or at least $1 for bills up to $10. You should tip 15%-20% for a difficult delivery such as a larger order, or if they have to climb multiple flights of stairs, or deliver in bad weather.

3. IF WE ORDER FOOD AT THE COUNTER OR A COFFEE SHOP, DO WE TIP THE PERSON GETTING OUR ORDER (NOT THE PERSON MAKING OUR FOOD OR OUR ACTUAL BARISTAS?)

You Can Tip It. If you feel generous or impressed by the service, you can tip at the counter. Most coffee shops have tip jars. Drop a few bucks or between 10-15% of your bill in the jar and be on your way. But if you don’t feel like tipping, it’s no big deal.

4. WHAT ABOUT A CAR WASH? THAT’S A LABOR-INTENSIVE JOB, BUT WE ARE PAYING FOR THEM TO DO THAT SERVICE. WHAT’S THE RULE?

Tip It. $5-10 above the cost of the service. Tip 15-20% for detailing services or large vehicles.

5. IF YOU’RE A HOME BAKER/PHOTOGRAPHER/PLUMBER OR SOMEONE WHO OFFERS A SERVICE AT HOME… DO WE STILL NEED TO TIP THIS PERSON?

Tip It. 15% to 20% is standard. You can increase it if they provide service after-hours service or in an emergency. Remember, they came to your home for the provided service.

Watch the full video above for more tips.

Below is a guide from the Lewis’s for tipping parking valets, rideshare drivers, hotel staff, and of course, at restaurants.

And if you like to connect with Darian And Monica, click → here.

A gratuity guide of services (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

