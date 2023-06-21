Local spotlight: Senior Living at The Buckingham

It’s the longest day of the year and we’re highlighting the special meaning behind this day when it comes to seniors. We’re taking you inside a local senior community, where staying mentally and physically fit, and building community is at the heart of the mission to help senior live longer and healthier lives.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – It’s the longest day of the year and we’re highlighting the special meaning behind this day when it comes to seniors.

We’re taking you inside a local senior community, where staying mentally and physically fit, and building community is at the heart of the mission to help senior live longer and healthier lives.

Houston Life’s Derrick Shore visits The Buckingham senior living community.

The Buckingham will be doing its part to raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.

They’re hosting a variety of activities like an online auction and bake sale.

For more information on The Buckingham, visit their website or give them a call at 713-597-7664.