New INDOOR place to keep the kids entertained and cool

KATY – As temps hit the triple digits in Houston, parents are looking for a fun way to keep the kids entertained this summer, while trying to say cool.

AGR Sports Adventure Park is now open in Katy, and they offer several unique indoor experiences that are perfect for any weather. Today starting at 1pm, Lauren Kelly is taking us inside.

AGR is an adventure Park for kids, teens, and adults!

There are now two locations, one in the Heights and one in Katy - the Katy location is bigger and just opened eight months ago.

AGR Sports Adventure Park offers a wide range of adventures, all indoors!

They also offer mobile adventures where they go to your place with their equipment.

They offer several unique indoor experiences perfect for any weather all year long:

Paintball

Miniball

Tactical Laser Tag

Bazooka Ball

Nerf Wars

Axe Throwing

AGR Sports Katy – 830 Katy Fort Bend Suite 200, Katy TX 77494