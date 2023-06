Part of the ‘Eat Like a Local’ series, Chef Chris Shepherd is taking us inside Gatlins BBQ where the portions are big, the sides are out of this world and the secret ingredient is family. Plus, a perfect spot to celebrate Father’s Day.

HOUSTON – Today in ‘Eat Like a Local,’ Chef Chris Shepherd takes you inside Gatlin’s BBQ.

With some of the best ribs, brisket, and sausage, they’ve become one of the top BBQ joints in the state.

Plus, if your dad loves barbeque, treat him to the best Father’s Day Meal at Gatlin’s.

From their big portions to out-of-this-world sides, find out why this restaurant is a family affair in the video above.