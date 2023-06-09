Houston Life is taking you behind the scenes at, ‘Wicked’.

Houston’s most popular musical, is playing at the Hobby Center through July 2, 2023 as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2022-2023 Season.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.” NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.”

Now the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

Houston Life had the opportunity to go backstage before a performance to be a part of the process and interview Elphaba (and the makeup artist) while she was getting into the green – basically, Wicked behind the scenes: the greening of Elphaba.

WATCH TUESDAY AT 1PM ON KPRC 2 AND 2PM ON KPRC 2+

From the elaborate costumes to the iconic set pieces, we’re giving you a look at how, ‘Wicked’ comes to life.

Find out Tuesday at 1pm on Houston Life.

Plus a special 30-minute broadcast on KPRC2+ at 2pm.

KPRC 2 Derrick Lauren Kelly and I got to see "Wicked" at Hobby Center and we LOVED IT! Before the show we got the rare chance to go behind the scenes with Elphaba, played by Olivia Valli (Frankie Valli's granddaughter!!) to see how she gets so green!!

Plus, how does Elphaba get so green?

Houston Life Behind the Scenes at Wicked. Tuesday at 1pm on KPRC 2 and a 30-minute broadcast at 2pm on KPRC 2+. (no copyright)

