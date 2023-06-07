PRIDE month in Houston: How Grace Place provides a safe haven for all LGBTQ+ youth ages 13-24

HOUSTON – Grace Place provides a safe, welcoming environment for vulnerable youth of all sexualities and genders experiencing homelessness.

Statistics show that about 25% of youth exiting the foster care system experience homelessness within 18 months before their 18th birthday. LGBTQ+ youth also make up over 25% of the population of unhoused youth.

Grace Place provides nourishment, healthy relationships, and hope for the future.

Their twice-weekly drop-in program takes place every Monday and Thursday at 6pm and is provided to youth ages 13-24 experiencing homelessness and housing insecurities.

They meet immediate needs by providing hot meals, clothing, toiletries, bus passes, and computer and Wi-Fi access, as well as additional services like steps to obtaining identification, housing, job readiness, legal aid, and more.

Founded in 2010, they’ve made it their mission to serve the local community experiencing homelessness, while offering a variety of different services including mentorship, which is still a strong aspect in their organization today.

Grace Place hosts events throughout the year, including the ‘Big Queer Quiz,’ which is an annual PRIDE month fundraiser, and ‘Haus of Gingerbread,’ a holiday themed competition.

Executive Director Courtney Sellers and Case Manager Kenny Easley joined us in-studio to talk about Grace Place, and how it’s made a lasting impact on people in the community.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

Grace Place is hosting the 2nd annual Big Queer Quiz at Houston Cider Co. on June 23rd at 6pm. Registration is now open, and there’s a suggested $10 donation per participant. To RSVP, click here.

For more information about Grace Place, visit their website.