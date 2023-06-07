How to find the perfect cut of beef in the store and how to prepare it for the grill

Pitmaster Joey V aka Joey Victorian of Victorian's Barbecue in Mart, TX near Waco

You know we love our BBQ here in Texas. Today on Houston Life at 1pm we’ll catch up with a local pitmaster who is now starring in Netflix’s “BBQ Showdown.”

Season 2 of Netflix’s BBQ Showdown follows the country’s best backyard smokers and competitive barbecuers take on sizzling challenges as they go head-to-head to win the title of American BBQ champion.

One of those competitors up to the task is Houston Pitmaster, Joey Victorian, aka Joey V.

From finding the perfect cut of beef in the store to preparing it for the grill -- Joey V is sharing his BBQ secrets with Houston Life today at 1pm.

ABOUT JOEY

Born and raised and still lives in Houston but was looking for a small town with a charming brick building to open up his restaurant.

Victorian’s Barbecue began as a food trailer in the Houston’s Heights neighborhood.

He stills does catering in town!

HOW HE LANDED A SPOT ON THE SHOW

Was discovered through Instagram then was asked to apply a few times until he finally did it.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Each episode will task the cookers with a challenge that will test their barbecue skills in ways they couldn’t possibly imagine.

From unique meats to old school techniques, they will have to prove they have the skills to smoke another day.

Stand-up comedian and actress Michelle Buteau is the host.

As for the judging table, both Kevin Bludso and Melissa Cookston return this season

Season 2 dropped May 26

KNOWN AS THE TRI-TIP KING OF TEXAS

The tri-tip is a triangular cut of beef from the bottom sirloin subprimal

He came up with a technique in which he is able to smoke tri-tip to a perfect medium rare.

A Tri Tip is a much leaner and easier to cook cut of beef than a brisket. It cooks faster.

HE MADE TRI TIP ON THE SHOW USING A TRENCH GRILL