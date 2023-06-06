Beat the heat and keep your dogs cool this Summer!

Keep your dogs cool this summer with these tips.

Despite the Summer season officially starting June 20th, the Texas heat has arrived, and is here to stay!

Stephanie Bennett from Believe in Dog Training will be on Houston Life TODAY at 1pm to give you tips on how to protect your pups this summer, and keep them hydrated.

DOG ENRICHMENT ACTIVITIES WHEN IT’S TOO HOT OUTSIDE:

Provide mental puzzles that provide lots of nose work

1. Portable muffin tin

2. Use cream canisters

3. DIY enrichment using amazon boxes

OTHER ACTIVITIES:

1. shredding

2. a scratchboard

3. a dog indoor ball pit

THINGS TO KNOW:

Be Careful! If you think it’s too hot, don’t risk it. Heat Stroke in dogs is no joke and can be fatal. It’s a common occurrence during hot Houston summers.

Also, Dogs regulate their temperate by sweating through their paw pads, noses, and panting. This means they’re much less efficient at cooling themselves down when things get too hot.

ADDITIONAL TIPS:

1. NEVER leave your dog in the car. No matter what. Don’t even leave them outside for too long.

2. Adjust your exercise routine. Walks need to be very early or late. Avoid 8AM-8PM.

3. Decrease physical exercise and increase mental with those enrichment activities!

4. Swimming and water play is the best outdoor summer activity for the dogs.

5. Keep them hydrated. Always have water and a portable water bowl available.

6. Give them frozen treats and toys!

7. Consider sunscreen and booties.

8. Elevated beds, cooling mats, and fans are great.