Touch Real Sharks at the Houston Museum of Natural Science

There are real sharks at the Houston Museum of Natural Science and you can touch them! Sharks! The Meg, The Monsters, & The Myths is now on at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. This is for sure a fun thing to do with the kids. Watch Houston Life correspondent Melanie Camp explore the exhibit with VP of Education & exhibit curator, Nicole Temple.

HOUSTON – Did You Know Our Teeth Come from Scales or that some sharks create bioluminescence from crystals under their skin?

These are just a few facts you can learn that will have you thinking differently about Sharks at a “Jawsome” new exhibit at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

Sharks! The Meg, The Monsters, & The Myths is on now.

Pet a real life shark...if you dare. Stand in a shark cage. Take home a real shark tooth. Learn about prehistoric sharks and take a selfie with 51 foot long “Meg” the life-size model of a Megalodon.

Nicole Temple is the Museum’s VP of Education and curator of Sharks! From real sharks to models and interactive games. “Whatever you need, we’ve got some Sharks,” said Nicole of the bilingual exhibit.

Each station includes information in both English and Spanish. The exhibit was designed with accessibility in mind making it fun and welcoming for people of all abilities.

The exhibit is eye opening and might have you reconsider everything you thought you knew about sharks. For instance, did you know sharks rarely attack unprovoked? When they do it is, “usually a young shark. They haven’t had enough life experience to know how bad we taste,” explained Nicole.

Catch the exhibit on now at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. Click here for Tickets.