Get prepared in case of an emergency during CPR and AED Awareness Week

HOUSTON – Today kicks off National CPR and AED Awareness Week, which emphasizes the importance of being prepared in case of an emergency.

And as the weather warms up, people with pre-existing heart conditions are more at risk of suffering cardiac arrest because hearts have to work harder to keep our bodies cool.

As we highlight the importance of CPR and AED training (and the life-saving impact it can have,) Mel Camp got a chance to chat with Gail Gould, The CPR and Safety Lady, who shared some valuable info and tips everyone ages 8 and older should learn.

Gail is a renowned CPR trainer in Houston with over 30 years of experience in the field. She’s a certified American Heart Association instructor and is an American Health & Safety Institute/Medic CPR instructor who has trained thousands of people on how to perform CPR in emergency situations.

Watch as Mel and Gail go over why it’s so important to educate the public on CPR, and how it can help save lives.